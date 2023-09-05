Williamson for Cricket World Cup

NZ skipper Kane Williamson will be on the plane to India for the Cricket World Cup next month. Photo: Reuters

Kane Williamson will be a part of the Black Caps World Cup squad next month.

After injuring his knee playing in the IPL in March, Williamson has made sufficient progress in his recovery to allow him to be included in the squad for the 50-over tournament in India.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Williamson's selection in the 15-player squad does not guarantee he will be available for the first match, however he continues to make strong progress in his recovery.

"Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him. He's left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him.

"At the same time, he's also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn't wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we've previously said, it's great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term."

Stead noted there was not a specific match timeline on Williamson's return to play.

"As we've said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match."

Williamson, who is the regular white ball captain, said he is delighted to be in a position to take part in what will be his fourth One Day Cricket World Cup.

"Through this entire process I have tried to keep an open mind on when I might be able to return to cricket and not get too focused on one date or match. Being selected doesn't change that and I know there's still work to do and day by day goals to tick off to get back on the field with the team."

The remainder of the Black Caps World Cup squad will be named on 11 September.