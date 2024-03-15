Winning co-captain back on the diamond after birth of second child

Tessa Metuatini’s four-month-old son Nikau was in the dug-out when she won the national club championship with PCU. PHOTO: ANTHEA STRINGER

Tessa Metuatini’s return to the diamond couldn’t have come at a better time for her sporting family – following the expansion of her own.

Metuatini celebrated the birth of her second child, son Nikau, in November and made her return to softball only 10 weeks later.

On Sunday, she helped the PCU Angels come back to win their first national club title in 21 years when they beat Waitakere in the final, 4-3, at Dynasty Ballpark.

PCU were down 3-0 at one stage – facing their second final loss in a row after missing out last year against Otahuhu – before a team comeback finished off by catcher Manaia Makiri, who scored a two-RBI hit to give PCU the win.

PCU’s men’s side narrowly missed out on making it a double for the club, losing 5-3 to the Mt Auckland Ramblers in the men’s final on the same day in Lower Hutt.

PCU were the last club to win both national titles, completing the feat in 2001.

Metuatini said returning to play after giving birth for the second time was challenging – but she had a lot of support around her.

“They say takes a village (to raise a child), and I’m just very fortunate to have my PCU village around me to help me raise my kids as well.

“They (the kids) love my teammates, they love my coaching staff. And when I’m on the diamond, I know my kids are taken care of if they need anything, like if they’re hungry, if they need the toilet, they just do everything.”

Softball runs heavily in Metuatini’s family – her father Kiria Metuatini coached the Angels when she was younger, and older sisters Alysha and Aimee played too.

“I’ve always played for my dad, and I grew up at the ballpark watching my sisters play, so yeah, it was a huge family affair,” she said.

Metuatini (right) and fellow PCU co-captain Stella Jorgenson speaking after the win. PHOTO: ANTHEA STRINGER

Her partner Andrew Verheul played for PCU’s men’s team until last year as well.

“He (Verheul) actually coaches our daughter’s (six-year-old Aleigh) tee-ball team now. So, we can give back in that way . . . watching her,” said Metuatini.

“For us as parents, for our kids to see me playing softball, it’s really cool, and it’s a highlight for her, and now that’s something that she wants to do as well.

“So it is really cool to be able to pass that down.”

Her team-mates are like family as well – in fact Mikayla Werahiko, normally a Sydenham player but who represented PCU at nationals, is the god-mother of both of Metuatini’s children.

Metuatini says her children inspire her when she’s playing.

“After we won (national championships), looking at the dugout, and seeing my daughter run around with my other teammates’ kids, and looking in the stands and seeing my partner and my son, like, it was a real wholesome feeling, and kind of why I do what I do.

“I want to make sure my kids know that when they grow up, that it’ll be me in the stands watching them on whatever they choose to do, and anything’s possible, no matter your circumstances.”