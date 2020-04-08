Lockdown haircuts emulate idols

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Bubbles across the city have resorted to homemade haircuts, with some using it as an opportunity to emulate their idols.
He said while some of his uncles thought his new look was quite funny, his mother was not at all impressed.
"Nobody is going to see it for a few weeks, so I thought why not?" he said.
His flatmate Thomas Gibbons said his idol, former All Black Jerry Collins who died in 2015, inspired him to dye his hair bleach blonde.
"I read that blondes have more fun and I thought now was the perfect time to see if that was the case. But the real reason I did it was for the mince and cheese regrowth because Jerry Collins is my idol," he said.
