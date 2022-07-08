Air New Zealand warns of holiday disruptions

Travellers departing on their school holiday trips have been warned to prepare for disruptions as a combination of staffing and weather problems hit airlines.

Air New Zealand is advising passengers of "potential disrupts and flight changes" as sickness and inbound weather at peak travel time.

Air NZ boss Greg Foran was quick to tell passengers there could be disruption to holiday plans.

"Much like other businesses around New Zealand, we're experiencing higher-than-usual employee sickness. This coupled with tumultuous weather is likely to cause some disruptions across the network over the coming days," said Foran.

The airline is expecting 672,000 passengers to fly with them over the next fortnight.

Travellers flying with Air New Zealand are advised to check their 'Travel Alerts' and airport schedules before heading to their flights.

Earlier this week Auckland Airport warned travellers that it was expecting three of the busiest dates for travel over the July holiday period, peaking today.

Auckland International's GM of operations Anna Cassels-Brown asked for patience from passengers, saying that there could be some delays.

"We know this means that queues may form, but we anticipate they'll be reasonably fast moving so please be patient and do factor in some extra time for your journey," she said.

Cassels-Brown told passengers travelling with children to plan parking, arrive in plenty of time and bring snacks as the airport is still seeing disruption to catering services and building works.

The return of several international links with Tahiti, New Caledonia and several Australian airports is shaping the July winter holidays into the busiest period in over three years.

As of this weekend Auckland will be served by 33 routes and 18 international airlines.