Boxing Day spending up 13% in NZ

Boxing Day has raked in far bigger numbers for retailers this year with shoppers spending $67.7 million - up 13 percent on last year, according to payments company Worldline.

The spending figures - which exclude hospitality, food and alcohol - showed Boxing Day sales proved popular, said Worldline chief sales officer Bruce Proffit.

"In 2023, we noted that Boxing Day spending fell below the levels seen in 2022 - not surprising following what had been a particularly difficult year, with the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather events that created a long stretch of lower spending at retailers nationwide.

"However, this year spending was up across most core retail merchant groups, especially bookshops, clothing stores, hardware stores and sports equipment shops."

The regions with the biggest year-on-year spending hikes were Whanganui (up 33 percent), Marlborough (up 31 percent) and West Coast (up 29 percent).

But the pre-Christmas period was quieter than last year, Proffit said.

New Zealanders spent 2 percent less on retail, food and alcohol in the three days leading up to Christmas Day - despite Christmas Eve being the busiest shopping day of the year.

And in the first 24 days of December, spending dropped 0.9 percent compared with last year.

There appeared to be two factors behind the pre-Christmas spending decline, said Proffit.

"First, the average transaction size was 1.1 percent lower this year ($54.79), implying either more discounting and/or consumers buying fewer high-value items.

"The second factor is the generally modest increase in the volume of transactions. Both factors are consistent with continued pressure on Kiwi household budgets."

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen noted the figures showed spending in the first two weeks of December was above 2023 level - but it was lower across the full 24-day period.

"[It] seems like Christmas spending tapered off, then had a burst yesterday for Boxing Day.

"All of that, plus the Black Friday results, do suggest that shoppers are bargain hunting."