Countdown Bricks: The latest supermarket collectable craze

The Countdown Bricks come free with purchases $30 and over. Photo: Supplied

First, there was New World's tiny shop, then Countdown's Disney tiles, and who could forget the Trademe trending SMEG knives which caused a stir for being "too sharp".

And now Countdown has again entered the collectable arena, with Lego-like brick collectables sure to cause a stir with keen kids and enthusiastic parents.

However there's a twist, unlike previous versions of miniature collectables, which have been criticised for their use of plastic, the Countdown minis are made out of hard to recycle items like old fridges, goggles and luggage handles.

The plastic from just one used fridge is able to transform into 600 bricks, more than 150,000 sets of old swimming goggles have transformed into windows and doors, and 16,800 plastic handles have been cleverly transformed into the tyres of the mini electric delivery trucks.

The Countdown Bricks launch tomorrow, November 5, online and in-store, and are made from 80 per cent of this hard to recycle recycled plastic.

The collectables are available from November 5. Photo: Supplied

Shoppers can build their own eco-friendly supermarket, complete with aisles of groceries, supermarket staff, solar panels, produce and even a free fruit bowl for kids.

Sally Copland, Countdown's director of brand & CountdownX, says sustainability was a non-negotiable in developing this latest collectible range, and part of that commitment was developing something that will be enjoyed for a long time.

"We know our customers love collectibles and we've worked hard to create something shareable and fun, that will spark the imagination of little and big kids alike time and time again."

And it's not just about those little collectables, which spark Buy, Swap and Sell pages on Facebook and flood the likes of Trademe, according to leading clinical psychologist, Dr Dougal Sutherland from Victoria University, this style of play is crucial to kids during periods of lockdown.

Included in the sets are tiny people and food. Photo: Supplied

"Play often involves interacting with other children, finding meaning by connecting a new activity to something a child already knows, experimenting with new things, and doing things over and over again – Covid lockdowns have clearly reduced children's opportunities to play.

"While at its heart play is about being joyful and having fun, for children it's much more than this. When playing, they learn how to connect with others, how to solve problems, to express emotions, to think and to safely practise doing new things before they try them in real life," he says.

For those wanting to get their hands on the latest mini supermarket offering, customers will receive one pack for every whole $30 they spend, with 40 unique Brick Packs to collect until December 19, or while stocks last and then the online bartering begins.

Those keen to expand their play, extras including Starter Kits, electric vehicles, playmats and additional figurines are also available to buy.