The Diamond Princess arrives in Lyttelton. Photo: Instagram / lytteltonport

The first cruise ship of the season, Diamond Princess, docked in Lyttelton yesterday and arrived at Port Chalmers this morning.

About 2500 passengers disembarked Diamond Princess in Lyttelton on Monday morning. Some of them caught cruise-line shuttles into Christchurch.

Seventy-two cruise ships are set to dock in Lyttelton between October and March next year, some of which will visit more than once this season.

Environment Canterbury will add extra buses and staff to deal with the influx of passengers using public transport.

The Diamond Princess can hold up to 2670 passengers and is due to return to Lyttelton on November 4.

Dunedin's Port Chalmers is expecting 94 cruise ships this season.