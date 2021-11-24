Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Sky-high demand for quarantine-free Christchurch-Brisbane charter flight

    A travel agent has been inundated with people desperate to cross the Tasman, after Air New Zealand cancelled 1000 flights earlier this week.

    Vincent George Travel initially offered 150 seats on a charter flight between Christchurch and Brisbane, departing on December 3.

    The "guaranteed quarantine-free" flight is operated by Qantas, and open to double-vaccinated people who provided a negative Covid-19 test, and had been living in the South Island for 14 days prior to departure.

    The one-way "green" flight sold out yesterday following Air NZ's announcement, prompting the travel agency to organise a second charter flight a week later.

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

