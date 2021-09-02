Thursday, 2 September 2021

Smiths City ready for customers with click and collect

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    Smiths City store manager Imran Chowdhury is ready to serve click and collect customers. Photo:...
    Smiths City store manager Imran Chowdhury is ready to serve click and collect customers. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Staff at Smiths City emerged yesterday from the isolation of lockdown to go back to what they love doing most - serving customers.

    Eagerly anticipating the introduction of level 3 since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the level shift on Monday, management and team members returned in limited numbers to Smiths City’s 24 stores across the country, including three in Christchurch, in order to meet demand for click and collect orders.

    Managing director Tony Allison said level 3 enabled the business to do two things it could not do in level 4. They were selling non-essential items and providing a contactless pick-up service. See what's available at Smiths City here

    In level 4, the business had only been able to sell half of its range, with the items of lounge, dining and most bedroom furniture deemed non-essential. In addition, all orders had to be delivered.

    As such, lockdown had seen business drop dramatically for the 100 per cent New Zealand-owned company, which employs 370 staff nationwide.

    On the bright side, the company’s online store had been busier than usual, as customers forced to shop online supported the store.

    Smiths City click and collect staff at work. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Smiths City click and collect staff at work. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Allison said he expected this week the company would see at least a small boost from the level of sales throughout lockdown, as this had happened last year when the country moved out of level 4.

    The main thing the company had been looking forward to, was some of its sales staff being able to get back to serving customers on site. 

    “They like talking to people, that’s why they are doing the job they do,” Allison said.

    That talking of course would be on phones or at a distance, through masks, as they met the rules around contactless pickup. In addition, staffing would be at minimum levels.

    Yesterday those staff had been busy with a “steady” level of click and collect orders and delivery of back orders.

    He hoped level 3 would be for just one week, and that customers would continue to support local retailers, as they did after last year’s lockdown.

    “I felt last time through Covid there was a strong  feeling towards supporting New Zealand companies. I felt like that was an overwhelming response last time we had lockdown, and hopefully it happens again,” he said.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter