'So excited to be in level 1': Chch dress lending business bounces back

Lend to Mend hires out dresses for special events across the country. Photo: Supplied

The change in Covid-19 alert levels has come as a big relief for Christchurch-based business Lend to Mend which hires out designer dresses.

Jess Maynard started her designer dress rental business in April 2017, and it took off - that is until the Covid restrictions took a toll on functions throughout New Zealand.

"I am so excited to be in level 1," Maynard said.

"Since the announcement, I have had so many more bookings for Cup Day and various events across the country.

"I love receiving photos and feedback from happy customers. I really enjoy helping girls look and feel their best."

Jess Maynard and her son Roman. Photo: Supplied

Hiring out dresses for 21st birthdays, school formals, weddings, race days like NZ Cup Day and other special occasions across the country, Lend to Mend took a big hit during the Covid lockdowns.

"Covid-19 had a significant impact on Lend to Mend with many large events around the country cancelled.

"So many small businesses rely on these events - makeup artists, tanning salons etc, we have all felt the effects of Covid.

"And of course, there was the disappointment many of my customers felt, when the events they had been looking forward to for ages were canceled.

"It has been difficult, but I’ve also had time to reflect. I am so lucky to have a job I love doing every day."

Lend to Mend currently stocks designer dresses in sizes 4-16 - and Maynard is working hard to extend this range further.

Get in touch with Lend to Mend on Facebook or Instagram.