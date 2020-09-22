'So excited to be in level 1': Chch dress lending business bounces back

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jess Maynard started her designer dress rental business in April 2017, and it took off - that is until the Covid restrictions took a toll on functions throughout New Zealand.
"I am so excited to be in level 1," Maynard said.
"Since the announcement, I have had so many more bookings for Cup Day and various events across the country.
"I love receiving photos and feedback from happy customers. I really enjoy helping girls look and feel their best."
"Covid-19 had a significant impact on Lend to Mend with many large events around the country cancelled.
"So many small businesses rely on these events - makeup artists, tanning salons etc, we have all felt the effects of Covid.
"And of course, there was the disappointment many of my customers felt, when the events they had been looking forward to for ages were canceled.
"It has been difficult, but I’ve also had time to reflect. I am so lucky to have a job I love doing every day."
Lend to Mend currently stocks designer dresses in sizes 4-16 - and Maynard is working hard to extend this range further.