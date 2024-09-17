137 charges after Comancheros gang investigation

Photo: Police

The details of a three-year police investigation into the Comancheros gang - which included the arrest of every patched member of the Christchurch chapter - have been revealed.

Andrew Coster.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said nearly all the gang’s members and associates in New Zealand are now facing criminal charges as a result of the investigation.

"As a result of four phases of this investigation, police allege the Comancheros were operating as an organised criminal group conducting a complex money laundering operation; drug importation and supply operations; and a ‘Commission’ scheme to fund, amongst other things, military-style training for some of its members."

Coster said cumulatively 137 charges have been laid against the gang’s members and associates, including 17 against "office" holders, 10 against patched members and 14 against prospects of the gang.

"This investigation represents the single biggest blow to the Comancheros’ operations since Operation Nova,” Coster says.

"Police have dealt a blow right to the heart of this gang’s alleged activities, it is an exceptional outcome and shows the dedication of police investigators over the course of three years.

"I would like to acknowledge our investigators within the National Organised Crime Group, led by Detective Superintendent Greg Williams.

Photo: Police

"Police believe the disruption and dismantling of these illegal operations will have a considerable impact on the Comanchero’s ability to conduct significant serious criminal offending moving forward.

"From the moment the gang established a presence in this country, they made it very clear they saw themselves as the number one gang in this country.

"From the very beginning, there has been a multi-agency effort to continuously target, disrupt and enforce criminal activity that has been taking place.

"This has resulted in significant criminal prosecution cases as well as assets and profits being stripped away from their grasp."

Photo: Police

Police worked alongside Customs, Corrections and Inland Revenue as part of the investigations.

"This sends a message that there will be an all of government response to the criminal offending, and misery that organised criminal groups continue to plague our communities."

Operation Avon

Last month police arrested every patched member of the Christchurch chapter of the gang.

Operation Avon targeted regular cash and drug runs between Auckland and Christchurch.

Photo: Police

Seventy warrants were carried out across Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland.

Twenty-two people have been charged with a variety of serious offences.

Police also seized 6.5kg of methamphetamine, four firearms, and nine Comanchero patches.

About $222,000 in cash was recovered, along with $1.9 million in assets were restrained.

Operation Embargo

In its most recent phase, investigators from the National Organised Crime Group sought evidence about a directive allegedly sent out to Comanchero members three years ago.

It is alleged this directive ordered members to follow rules being set up around the ‘Commission’.

"This commission processes allegedly raised funds to purchase a gang pad, two businesses as well as purchasing of firearms,” Coster says.

"Police will also allege that these funds were being used to carry out military-styled training of 15 of its members by a trainer brought into the country for this purpose.”

Photo: Police

As an example, it is alleged there would be a $5,000 commission on every kilogram sold by their members.

Earlier this month, 62 search warrants were carried out on residential properties and vehicles across New Zealand.

In total, police seized 2.6 kilograms of cannabis, 760 grams of cocaine, 172 rounds of ammunition, and 83 mobile phones.

Four firearms, including two sawn-off shotguns, were seized. Police also located 39 other electronic devices and 32 Comanchero patches.

Operation Scuba

In July 2021, the National Organised Crime Group commenced phase one of this investigation.

Operation Scuba primarily was a complex money laundering investigation.

Commissioner Coster says it will be alleged the investigation showed that profit from the gang’s illegal activities was used to fund the gang’s criminal offending and acquisitions.

Photo: Police

In total $5.8 million worth of assets were restrained, including two properties.

“The operation terminated in March this year, resulting in 11 people being charged.

“This included professional facilitators, who it will be alleged did the money laundering for the gang,” Commissioner Coster says.

One of these properties was the gang’s ‘Southside’ pad in Weymouth.

Police also restrained nearly $1m in cash, a late-model Range Rover and two high-specification Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Operation Brewer

This phase was a joint operation between police and Customs terminated in July 2023.

Operation Brewer resulted in 200kg of methamphetamine being found hidden in farm machinery.

Following six search warrants being carried out across Auckland, eight people were charged with a variety of serious drug-related offences.

Police seizures from the gang since 2021