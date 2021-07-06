$22m Christchurch pool complex set to open in October

The $22 million Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool complex is set to open on October 1. Photo: Newsline

Linwood's new $22 million swimming pool complex is set to open ahead of schedule - and within budget.

Linwood’s new pool complex, Te Pou Toetoe, on the corner of Smith St and Linwood Ave, is set to open to the public on Friday, October 1.

"We're very pleased that work has progressed faster than expected," said Nigel Cox, Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events.

"Despite the considerable challenges of recent times, the project team have delivered the facility ahead of the original target opening, and within budget.

"In preparation for the opening, we're currently recruiting and training the team who'll be working there.

Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Apollo Projects national design manager and project director, Steve Hastie, said the company worked on the project in partnership with the city council.

"Delivering community facilities is something we truly enjoy, and it’s awesome when all involved are focused on delivering an amazing facility that not only optimises value for money, but delivers what will be such a fun and inclusive facility for the community.

Linwood city councillor Yani Johanson said it has taken 20 years to see it become a reality.

“It is great to see the much anticipated facility coming close to completion. It is a true testament to the hard work of so many people ... I am sure it will makes positive splash in the local community as people have been looking forward to it being open.

"I also want to acknowledge the stellar work of the project team - despite the Covid-19 challenges it has remained on budget and ahead of time.”

An artist's impression of the Te Pou Toe Toe: Linwood Pool. Image: Christchurch City Council

The construction started a year ago.

The facility will have a multi-use 25m lane pool, a deep water splash pool, a family spa pool, a learn-to-swim pool, and a pool and water deck for toddlers.

There will also be a kitchen and two community rooms, named the Weka and Bob Todd rooms. There will be outdoor picnic tables, tennis, basketball and multi-use courts, cycle stands, parking and open areas.

The formal opening will be held on the afternoon of October 1, with activities planned over the following weekend.