31-year-old arrested in Chch for murder of Samuel Curle

Two men and a teenager have been charged over the death of Samuel Curle in Auckland in November 2023.

Two other men were initially charged with murder in December 2023. They are due to reappear in the Auckland High Court in September 2025.

On November 6, Curle was found with serious injuries on Kaipara Coast Highway, Helensville, just after midnight.

He died on November 26 as a result of his injuries.

A 31-year-old man charged with the murder of Curle appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

"Meanwhile, Waitematā detectives travelled to Christchurch to coordinate the arrest of a third male, aged 31, who was also taken into custody," acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said.

The man appeared via audio-visual link before Judge Murray Hunt. He has been granted name suppression and will appear in the Auckland High Court later this month.

Two men, aged 17 and 62, were also located at an address in Massey and were arrested without incident, Williams said.

They have been charged with murder and were both set to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Friday.

"Police are continuing to provide support to Mr Curle's family at this difficult time," Williams said.

"While we hope these arrests bring closure to both his whānau and the community, our investigation remains ongoing.

"We cannot rule out further arrests or charges as our enquiries continue."