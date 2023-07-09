$33m prize won by Christchurch ticket claimed

Photo: ODT files

A $33 million Powerball prize that went to a ticket bought in Christchurch has now been claimed.

Lotto NZ this morning confirmed that the winner, who bought the ticket at Fresh Choice Merivale, had contacted them.

Head of Corporate Communications Lucy Fullarton said Lotto NZ was thrilled for the winner and very pleased to have the prize safely claimed.

“We don’t have any further details to give at this early stage, but we will have more to share over the next couple of days.”

The winning numbers were drawn on Wednesday, June 28, and it was the ninth Powerball win of 2023.

The $33.5 million prize is made up of $33 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.