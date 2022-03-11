'4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours': Running to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine

Josh Leszczuk outside the original church in Zhukiv – the village his grandfather grew up in and where many of his extended family still live. ​Photo: Supplied

For Josh Leszczuk, this weekend’s 48-hour run is personal.

Leszczuk along with his friends Adam Bayliss, Adam Creek, Mike Tyson, Regan Gilles and Tim Cronin will be embarking on a running challenge to raise money to help with humanitarian support in Ukraine.

Leszczuk, 29, has a large number of extended family in the small village of Zhukiv in western Ukraine.

The group decided to do the challenge several months ago, originally just for fun.

Josh Leszczuk with his family in Lviv in 2019. Front right to left: Josh's mum Susan, Josh's dad Stefan, Stefan's cousin Maria. Back right to left: Josh's partner Nicola, Josh, Maria's daughter Ira, Ira's husband Taras. Photo: Supplied

They paid a $50 "entry fee" that will be donated to the Blind Foundation.

While they’re still doing that, they thought it would be the perfect opportunity to help raise some money for the people of Ukraine as well.

"It’s more personal for myself," said Leszczuk.

"With family based in the Ukraine, using this as a fundraiser is a way to give back to a country that is obviously in a crisis."

In 2019, Leszczuk and his fiancée Nicola Henderson visited family in the Ukraine and had hoped to return but could not due to the Covid travel restrictions.

Members of the extended Leszczuk family in a new church that the villagers built in Zhukiv. Photo: Supplied.

Knowing that life will be a lot tougher in Ukraine in the coming months, Leszczuk and Henderson offered to send money to help the family out.

But the family wanted Leszczuk to focus on helping others that needed it more.

"This just goes to show the generosity of spirit and resilience that we’ve all seen from the people of Ukraine in the past few weeks," Henderson said.

The group will run four miles (6.4km), every four hours, for 48 hours. Totalling 48 miles (over 77km).

A Givealittle page called Help for Ukraine has been set up with all funds going to CARE – the Ukraine Crisis Fund.

The fund provides immediate aid, water, hygiene kits, food and cash, prioritising help for women who have been left by their partners as the men get drafted to defend Ukraine.

So far the page has raised $8155.

The challenge will take place around the Parklands/Bottle Lake area. They started at 10am on Friday and will finish on Sunday morning.