Friday, 11 March 2022

'4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours': Running to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine

    By Kristie Boland
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Josh Leszczuk outside the original church in Zhukiv – the village his grandfather grew up in and...
    Josh Leszczuk outside the original church in Zhukiv – the village his grandfather grew up in and where many of his extended family still live. ​Photo: Supplied
    For Josh Leszczuk, this weekend’s 48-hour run is personal.

    Leszczuk along with his friends Adam Bayliss, Adam Creek, Mike Tyson, Regan Gilles and Tim Cronin will be embarking on a running challenge to raise money to help with humanitarian support in Ukraine.

    Leszczuk, 29, has a large number of extended family in the small village of Zhukiv in western Ukraine.

    The group decided to do the challenge several months ago, originally just for fun.

    Josh Leszczuk with his family in Lviv in 2019. Front right to left: Josh's mum Susan, Josh's dad...
    Josh Leszczuk with his family in Lviv in 2019. Front right to left: Josh's mum Susan, Josh's dad Stefan, Stefan's cousin Maria. Back right to left: Josh's partner Nicola, Josh, Maria's daughter Ira, Ira's husband Taras. Photo: Supplied
    They paid a $50 "entry fee" that will be donated to the Blind Foundation.

    While they’re still doing that, they thought it would be the perfect opportunity to help raise some money for the people of Ukraine as well.

    "It’s more personal for myself," said Leszczuk.

    "With family based in the Ukraine, using this as a fundraiser is a way to give back to a country that is obviously in a crisis."

    In 2019, Leszczuk and his fiancée Nicola Henderson visited family in the Ukraine and had hoped to return but could not due to the Covid travel restrictions.

    Members of the extended Leszczuk family in a new church that the villagers built in Zhukiv. Photo...
    Members of the extended Leszczuk family in a new church that the villagers built in Zhukiv. Photo: Supplied.
    Knowing that life will be a lot tougher in Ukraine in the coming months, Leszczuk and Henderson offered to send money to help the family out.

    But the family wanted Leszczuk to focus on helping others that needed it more.

    "This just goes to show the generosity of spirit and resilience that we’ve all seen from the people of Ukraine in the past few weeks," Henderson said.

    The group will run four miles (6.4km), every four hours, for 48 hours. Totalling 48 miles (over 77km).

    A Givealittle page called Help for Ukraine has been set up with all funds going to CARE – the Ukraine Crisis Fund.

    The fund provides immediate aid, water, hygiene kits, food and cash, prioritising help for women who have been left by their partners as the men get drafted to defend Ukraine.

    So far the page has raised $8155.

    The challenge will take place around the Parklands/Bottle Lake area. They started at 10am on Friday and will finish on Sunday morning.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter