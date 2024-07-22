80,000 visitors explore new Matatiki Hornby Centre since it opened

More than 80,000 people have visited the new Matatiki Hornby Centre in Christchurch since it opened in April.

City council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox was pleased with the high number of visitors to the pool, library and customer service hub on Smarts Rd in Kyle Park, Hornby.

"A typical visit could include taking an aqua fitness class at the pools, picking up a new read at the library, registering the dog at the customer service desk, and maybe even a bit of 3D printing in the creative space," he said.

The new indoor pools at the council-run facility have had more than 30,000 visitors since April.

"New enrolments for Swimsmart lessons have almost hit 500 since we opened, which is a great first three months," Cox said.

The aqua fitness classes and inflatable obstacle course on Sundays were also popular.

“We’ve had a strong start and expect numbers to pick up even further as we head towards the warmer months," Cox said.

The Matatiki Hornby Centre pools. Photo: Newsline

The customer service desk has recorded more than 1800 enquiries since opening.

Council acting head of libraries Elaine Sides said there has been "a huge spike in the number of items cycling through" the new library at Matatiki.

"The number of items being checked out or returned each month has almost doubled," Sides said.

"Around 25,000 items are coming through monthly, up from roughly 13,000 at our previous site (at Goulding Ave).

"The new creative spaces have also been a hit, with regular bookings from schools, eSports groups, and Rocket Club.

"Our drop-in sessions are picking up steam as well. These are a great way for people to come in and see everything on offer.”