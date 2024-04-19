Locals celebrate as city's newest pool complex opens

A fully clothed Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger and Hornby Ward councillor Mark Peters jumped into the city's newest pool to make a splash, and christen the main pool at Matatiki Hornby Centre.

Residents have been waiting almost 20 years for a pool complex on the southwest side of Christchurch, and were delighted to see the project come to life on Friday, as the new library, pool and service centre was officially opened.

Mauger said it was an exciting milestone.

"With over 12,000 new homes expected in Hornby and surrounding areas by 2044, I'm confident Matatiki will be well used and come to be well loved over the coming decades."

Locals relished the opportunity to look inside the new Christchurch City Council-operated library, pool and service centre at Kyle Park, The area's been without a facility since the Sockburn outdoor pool closed in 2006.

The brand-new, 4000 square metre, purpose-built complex includes a cafe, a creative activities room, meeting rooms, and an outdoor courtyard with stage.

The indoor pool hall includes a large lane pool, along with a learn-to-swim pool, family spa pool, and toddlers’ wet play area.

A hydrotherapy pool was a last-minute addition to the complex, following pressure by Hornby councillor Mark Peters and the local community... rallying to raise most of the extra money needed.

"Best thing for Hornby, and it's going to be great for Christchurch. This will bring them from far and wide to come and enjoy this wonderful pool."

The public get their first look inside the new facility.

Peters said before today, the nearest hydrotherapy pools were across town in Taiora QEII, or in Rolleston.

The new complex also marks a new chapter for the Hornby Library. It recently vacated the Goulding Ave site of almost 50 years, with staff helping shift the facility's 21,000 books across to Matatiki.

There's a community day on Saturday for residents to celebrate the opening of the multi-purpose complex, with a range of activities, food trucks and entertainment on offer.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air