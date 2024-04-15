Grand opening for Matatiki Hornby Centre

Photo: Christchurch Recreation and Sport Centres

Christchurch’s newest pool and library is opening on Friday, April 19, at Kyle Park in Hornby.

Serving the greater Hornby area, the Christchurch City Council-operated community facility, Matatiki, includes indoor pools, a library, customer service desk, cafe, and courtyard area with a stage and outdoor seating.

Located at 25 Smarts Rd, the site is a short walk from the Hub Hornby and Hornby High School.

“The centre is going to be absolutely amazing for the community in Hornby and surrounding areas,” says council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox.

“With multiple amenities in one location, Matatiki will be a one-stop shop. Drop the kids off at their swimming lessons, register the dog, pick up a new library book, and grab yourself a snack at the café all in one visit.”

Matatiki opens to the public from 3pm on Friday, April 19, after an opening ceremony led by Mayor Phil Mauger, which starts at 1pm.

A community open day is on Saturday, April 20, from 10am–4pm.

“We have a whole range of activities planned, from an inflatable obstacle course in the pool, to virtual reality sessions in the library,” says Cox.

Activities, entertainment and food vendors will also be set up in Kyle Park, which backs onto the new facility.

“The community day is free to attend, but if you’re swimming, standard pool entry fees apply. It’s a great opportunity to see everything that Matatiki has on offer,” says Cox.

The new Hornby Library, which has shifted from its previous home on Goulding Ave, includes a creative activities space, 12 public computers, printing and photocopying facilities, as well as free wifi internet access.

Acting head of Christchurch libraries and information Erica Rankin says the creative resources on offer open up possibilities for people to try something new.

“Matatiki has an audio/video space equipped with professional-grade video, sound and image editing software, and hardware including microphones, sound mixing boards and computers.

“People will also be able to sign up for classes to learn their way around the software, so they are qualified to work directly with the technology available,” says Rankin.

There is also a laser cutter, 3D printer, sewing machines and overlocker, heat press, embroidery machine, and other resources.

The council’s customer service desk is also shifting from Hornby Library to Matatiki. People will be able to do things like get advice on council services, register dogs, pay rates, and top up metrocards.

There’s plenty more on offer in the indoor pool hall, which contains a lane pool, learn-to-swim pool, family spa pool, toddlers’ wet play area, and a hydrotherapy pool.

The hydrotherapy pool was a late addition to the project, with the Greater Hornby Residents’ Association and the Rotary Club of Hornby leading a project to raise $1.4 million towards the pool.

Christchurch City Council approved an additional $2.5 million towards the hydrotherapy pool.

“We’ve worked closely with the community groups every step of the way. They’ve rallied together to raise over $1.1 million to date, which is a stellar effort,” says Cox.

Alongside major grants from Lotteries NZ, New Zealand Community Trust and Rata Foundation, the groups have launched their ‘Buy a Bubble’ campaign to raise funds.

The fundraiser has seen $50,000 worth of bubbles sold to community groups, businesses, and individuals. Each supporter will have their name or company logo featured on a sponsor’s wall in the facility.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to show their Hornby pride and support a very worthwhile addition to the community facility,” says Cox.

People can learn more about the ongoing fundraising campaign at hornbyhydrotherapy.co.nz.

The warm water hydrotherapy pool can help relieve muscle tension, soothe joint pain, and increase flexibility. Aqua Fit classes will be held in the hydrotherapy pool and main pool.

“We’ll be offering a variety of swimming lessons and aqua fitness classes at Matatiki, suitable for all ages and levels,” says Cox.

Check the schedule and book your spot at recandsport.ccc.govt.nz/matatiki-hornby-centre

Matatiki Hornby Centre open hours:

Pools and Customer Services:

• Monday–Friday 5.30am–9.30pm

• Saturday & Sunday 7am– 8pm (Includes public holidays)

Library:

• Monday – Friday 9am–6pm

• Saturday & Sunday 10am-4pm (Closed on public holidays)