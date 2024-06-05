Actor calls on Christchurch council for support as he ends hunger strike over Israel-Gaza war

Will Alexander. Photo: Supplied / Will Alexander

A hunger strike protester calling for an end to Israel's war in Gaza has asked Christchurch City Council to pass a motion supporting increased aid to the UN Palestinian refugee agency.

Will Alexander, who played Dr Marc Peders on Shortland Street, made the plea at a public forum during the council's meeting on Wednesday.

Alexander has just ended a 19-day hunger strike to protest the war.

He also called on the council to write to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters to increase funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), investigate Auckland-based tech company Rakon, and approve humanitarian visas for Gazans.

New Zealand had suspended aid to UNRWA because of allegations against 12 of its employees. These allegations had been proven to be "baseless", Alexander told Checkpoint last month.

A UN report to this effect has so far not made the Government change its decision, he said.

Alexander initially told Checkpoint he would not start eating again until the Government stopped participating in the bombing in Yemen and withdrew New Zealand troops from the Red Sea.

He had also tried to enlist the support of MPs early on in the hunger strike with some expressing concern for him.