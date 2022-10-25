Addington bus lanes almost operational

Photo: Newsline

The peak hour bus lanes and lower speed limits on Christchurch's Lincoln Rd will be operational by the end of the month.

Christchurch City Council head of transport Lynette Ellis said the work to install the bus lanes, replace the watermain and upgrade the Lincoln/Barrington/Whiteleigh intersection, scheduled to be finished in time for Show Weekend, was completed ahead of schedule before Labour weekend.

"The new bus lanes and a permanent 30km/h speed limit along Lincoln Road between Whiteleigh Avenue and Moorhouse Avenue will become operational once we receive the approvals from Waka Kotahi within the next two weeks," Ellis says.

"The bus lanes will give people a more reliable journey time making travel by bus a more attractive option.

"The Addington Village is a really busy hub of businesses and residential properties.

"The reduced speed will make Addington safer for people traveling through or visiting the area."

The peak hour bus lanes will run on weekdays from 7am to 9am to the city and between 3pm and 6pm to Halswell.

A peak hour bus lane on the south side of Moorhouse Ave, between Selwyn St and Lincoln Rd, will only operate between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays.

Driving for more than 50m in a bus lane during operating times can result in a $150 fine, while parking in the bus lane when it is operational would be a $60 fine.

"There is a little bit of work left to do including line marking and ‘greening’, which will be completed as day work this week and night work next week, as well as final tidy-ups on the snag list,” Ellis says.

"This is a significant project for the community which has a lot of businesses and visitors to the area and we’re really pleased to be able to get out of the way sooner than expected.

"We’re thankful to residents, businesses and the public for their patience while we completed these works."