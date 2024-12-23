Air NZ flight turns back to Chch after mechanical fault

Photo: RNZ

An Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Auckland was turned around this afternoon after the aircraft experienced a hydraulic system issue.

The national carrier said the issue on board flight NZ542 was identified shortly after takeoff, and the return service was also cancelled as a result.

The plane has landed safely at Christchurch Airport.

In a statement, Air New Zealand said: "The safety of our people and our customers is our utmost priority", and it was rebooking affected customers on the next available flights.

The airline thanked people for their patience.