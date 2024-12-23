Air NZ flight turns back to Chch after mechanical fault

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Auckland was turned around this afternoon after the aircraft experienced a hydraulic system issue.
The national carrier said the issue on board flight NZ542 was identified shortly after takeoff, and the return service was also cancelled as a result.
The plane has landed safely at Christchurch Airport.
In a statement, Air New Zealand said: "The safety of our people and our customers is our utmost priority", and it was rebooking affected customers on the next available flights.
The airline thanked people for their patience.