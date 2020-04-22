Aldy's about to turn 100 in her bubble

aldy_1.jpg Aldy Butcher celebrates her 100th birthday in lockdown at Archer Retirement Village and Rest Home. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Celebrations have been a little unusual during the lockdown - and it's no different for Christchurch's Aldy Butcher as she counts down to her 100th birthday.

Born and bred in Christchurch, Aldy will celebrate the special milestone on Friday from the comfort of her bubble at Archer Retirement Village and Rest Home in Sydenham - but not in the way she had hoped.

Family and friends were meant to come together from far and wide this weekend for festivities at the Rangi Ruru Girls' School boarding house. Aldy attended the school for almost 10 years as a girl.

"It's a shame because my family went to a lot of effort," she said.

"We were going to have a big party, but it looks like we can't have that until later on."

aldy_2.jpg At nearly 100-years-old, Aldy Butcher still drives her own car. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Her daughter-in-law Wendy Butcher said the family planned to catch up with the birthday girl on a video call instead. They will also make her day special from afar "when grandma goes for her 10.30am walk" at the village.

She still walks around the village daily and even drives her own car - but it has been a while since she got behind the wheel.

"I hope the car starts the next time I need to use it," she said.

Apart from celebrating a significant birthday in isolation, the duration of her lockdown has been relatively unchanged from her usual circumstances.

"It's not a great deal different for people here - besides the fact that we can't go out at all," she said.

"But for everyday life, we're going on quietly like we usually do."

She praised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her leadership during the pandemic.

"I think the prime minister has handled the whole thing well and has been very strong - she's taken the bull by its horns and locked us down; something that had to be done."

aldy_7.jpg Aldy Butcher with her five children. Photo: Supplied

Born in 1920, the Christchurch mother of five and grandmother to many married Vernon Butcher in 1950.

It was the happiest day of her life marrying the man she loved, she said. But like many, she has also faced hardships, especially during World War 2.

Before training and working as a nurse during the war, she taught young children at her parents kindergarten facility for nine years.

"During that time, war broke out so it changed things for everybody," Aldy said.

"I was a very lucky girl having lived a comfortable life but it wasn't a very happy time seeing all the men I knew going to war."

aldy_4_0.jpg Aldy and Vernon Butcher married in 1950, but her husband died almost 15 years ago from motor neurone disease. Photo: Supplied

Throughout her life, she has enjoyed staying active playing sports and breaking out a tune on the piano.

She played tennis until she was 50, and even turned to golf until she was 80, and has remained active every day since.

Aldy is not sure what her secret to long life is, but her doctor seems to have a better idea.

"I don't exactly know the secret but my doctor tells me: 'Well Aldy, you don't smoke and you don't drink so that must be it'."