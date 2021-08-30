Alert level 3: What it means for Christchurch residents

Council parks are open but playgrounds, exercise equipment, water fountains, car parks and public toilets will remain closed. Photo: Newsline / CCC

Rubbish and recycling

With Christchurch, and most of New Zealand, set to move to alert level 3 from Wednesday, here's how the change will affect the city's services and facilities.

Under Covid-19 alert level 3 there is no change to the kerbside collection service. You should continue to put your bins out as normal and put the right items in the right bin. Space them 30cm apart to allow the truck to pick up the bins without the drivers needing to move them.

If parked cars are in the way place your bin on the road, closest to the kerb. Alternatively, place at the end of your driveway.

Some other kerbside services, such as bin swaps and repairs, may be delayed. The inner-city bagged service will operate as normal.

Transfer stations – drop off facilities

Under level 3 the EcoDrop transfer stations and recycling centres at Metro Place, Styx Mill and Parkhouse Road are open to the public via appointment only.

You will be able to drop-off general rubbish, greenwaste and recyclable materials. You can make a booking on the Ecocentral website www.ecocentral.co.nz. If you don’t have internet access and can’t get someone to make a website booking for you, call 03 941 8999.

The Barry’s Bay Transfer Station is also open under level 3, but will be operating under restricted access, so follow directions on arrival and be patient and expect delays.

Masks must be worn and physical distancing rules applied when visiting any of the transfer stations.

Parks and sports fields

Council parks are open but playgrounds, exercise equipment, water fountains, car parks and public toilets remain closed and have been taped off.

The Botanic Gardens will remain closed under level 3 due to the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant.

Library facilities

Libraries, including mobile and outreach services, remain closed at level 3. Your issues will be extended, so don't worry about overdues or fines.

Don't return your books and items to the library. All returns bins are still closed.

The Fingertip Library, the virtual library information service and call centre, is back up and running.

Visit the website for the latest library information.

Online membership is available and you can explore a range of library resources from home.

Public boat ramps and jetties

All these facilities remain closed under level 3.

Parking

Car parking buildings remain open for essential services workers. Parking charges will not be enforced in parking buildings and on-street spaces while at level 3.

Parking enforcement will focus on vehicle access ways and enforcing time limits around key centres such as the hospital.

Public transport

At level 3, Greater Christchurch public transport services will be operating under Sunday timetables.

Buses can be boarded from the front. Tap your Metrocard on your way in, and scan in using the Covid app near your seat.

Disembark through the rear door unless you need the front door for accessibility reasons, and keep physical distancing at one metre where possible.

At level 3, Metro school services will not resume. Students requiring public transport should use urban bus routes. You can check timetables for buses online, noting that these routes are operating to Sunday timetables.

Contactless payment

Fares will be required during level 3, using contactless Metrocard payment only.

Cash will not be accepted for fares or top ups. Metrocards can be ordered online. Environment Canterbury has waived the $5 fee for Metrocards ordered online under level 3. Contactless payment may continue to be necessary at level 2 so if you are going to be using buses for travel it is recommended you order a Metrocard as soon as possible.

If you need a Metrocard and do not have internet access, call 03 366 8855.

Capacity restrictions

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination and continue to only use window seats unless sitting beside someone in your bubble.

If the bus or ferry has reached its allowed capacity, these physical distancing requirements mean it will not be able to pick up additional passengers. Caregivers should wait with children at bus stops.

Public transport facilities

The Bus Interchange will be open, with two metre physical distancing restrictions in place.

The Metroinfo counter will not be open. The team are available via phone at 03 366 88 55 between 9am and 7pm each day, or email at Metro@ecan.govt.nz.

The Riccarton Lounge will not be open at level 3.

Face coverings

For everyone 12 and older, face coverings are mandatory on public transport, in taxis and in public spaces. This includes the bus interchange and bus shelters, and total mobility and community vehicle trust services.

Contact tracing

It is mandatory to record your travel. Scan the NZ COVID Tracer app using the QR code nearest your seat. If you are unable to scan the QR code, call 03 366 8855 to register your travel.

Dogs

If you're taking your dog out for a walk under level 3, keep them leashed at all times, even in dog parks.

Apply the same physical distancing guidelines to your dog as you would to yourself

If you’ve lost your dog, call 941 8999 to speak to the animal control team.

Roading works

Construction works across many transport projects will resume.

Essential road maintenance and street sweeping will continue to operate as it did in level 4.

Building inspections resume

On site building and subdivision inspections will resume under level 3, with additional health and safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Find out more.

Events

During level 3, gatherings of up to 10 people can continue, but only for:

Wedding services

funerals and tangihanga

All other events and gatherings are cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Accessing help

The council offices will be closed, but its call centre remains open.

If you need assistance, email or call 941 8999.

If you need help with food and accommodation during the lockdown, in the first instance contact:

Other agencies that may help:

Capital works programme resuming

Under level 3, work on sites where work was already under way before the level 4 lockdown will resume.

Strict hygiene measures are in place before work begins again.

Te Nuku Tai o Tapoa-Naval Point is one of the sites where work will resume.

Phase 1 of the Naval Point Development Plan started in June and has been temporarily paused while the country has been in lockdown.

Contractor Fulton Hogan will restart all works onsite and are still on target to complete it by the end of November.

Work currently being undertaken includes completing the storm water drainage works and the installation of curbs/concrete beam followed by pavement works. Some minor landscaping works are also planned.

Council meetings under level 3

There will be different arrangements in place for council meetings that are not able to be held in person due to the restrictions.

Council meetings and committee of the whole meetings will be held on video conference and will be livestreamed.

Committee and community board meetings will proceed as scheduled via video conferencing and will be either recorded or minuted and posted to the council website.