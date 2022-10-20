Ali Jones files for recount after 16-vote election loss

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"After much consideration and having received dozens of messages of support, particularly over the last three days, I have decided to file for a recount of the votes in this year’s local body elections, for the Innes Ward."
Unsuccessful candidates can apply to a district court judge for a recount but must do so within three days of the result and pay a $750 deposit.
Jones told The Star yesterday the cost of going through the courts for a recount "can be considerable".
She would not comment further because it was now a court matter.
If a judge orders a recount, it would be carried out as soon as possible.
A city council spokesperson said Cotter would still be sworn in on Tuesday and her position would stand unless the court decides there are grounds to proceed with the recount.