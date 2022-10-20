Ali Jones files for recount after 16-vote election loss

Ali Jones. Photo: Mike Scott / NZ Herald

Unsuccessful Christchurch City Council candidate Ali Jones has filed an application for a recount.

Pauline Cotter. Photo: Supplied

Jones, who lost by 16 votes to sitting councillor Pauline Cotter in the Innes Ward, said the application for a recount was filed on Tuesday.

"After much consideration and having received dozens of messages of support, particularly over the last three days, I have decided to file for a recount of the votes in this year’s local body elections, for the Innes Ward."

Unsuccessful candidates can apply to a district court judge for a recount but must do so within three days of the result and pay a $750 deposit.

Jones told The Star yesterday the cost of going through the courts for a recount "can be considerable".

She would not comment further because it was now a court matter.

If a judge orders a recount, it would be carried out as soon as possible.

A city council spokesperson said Cotter would still be sworn in on Tuesday and her position would stand unless the court decides there are grounds to proceed with the recount.