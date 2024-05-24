Almost 10,000 boarded the Peace Train this season

The Peace Train carried almost 10,000 passengers during its 2023-24 season. PHOTO: NEWSLINE

The Peace Train in Christchurch has completed another bumper season with almost 10,000 passengers taking a ride.

The miniature train, which was gifted by the Yusuf Islam Foundation following the 2019 terror attacks, operates free to ride along a track in the Botanic Gardens.

The 2023-24 season ran from September 3 to April 28 and saw the train chug along the tracks for 26 weekends with a total of 9667 passengers.

The train stopped at the Mainfreight Christmas Parade, the Unity Sunday event and the EID Festival over the season, and had its busiest day on September 10 with 524 passengers.

There are four carriages which can each take four adults, meaning there were well over 500 runs over the months.

“We’ve had another fantastic season this year, and the train remains as popular as ever,” said Christchurch City Council parks programmes and partnership manager Dr Roslyn Kerr.

“We know that families and kids love riding the train and this is really thanks to our volunteers who keep it running. We’re incredibly lucky to have such a dedicated group who are so enthusiastic about the work they do.”

For volunteer Grant Lange, it’s the lasting memories of spreading joy that make the work worth it.

"An unforgettable moment from the season just gone is of a young disabled girl in a specially designed wheelchair with breathing apparatus, who did not want to ride the train,” Lange said.

"Her family were with her and managed to convince her to ride in the caboose, which has wheelchair access.

"In the end she absolutely loved it and her wide smile at the completion of her ride was worth so much to everyone watching.”

The train was operated by 31 volunteers over the season, and Kerr said they’re always looking for new recruits. To find out more, visit the city council’s website.