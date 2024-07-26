'I raced home to find firefighters performing CPR': Pet dogs die in Canterbury house fire

Bel and Beau. Photo: Chris Lynch Media / Supplied

A Canterbury house fire, believed to have been caused by sunlight reflecting off a make-up mirror, has claimed the lives of two pet dogs.

A neighbour called Fire and Emergency NZ after spotting smoke coming from the house on a lifestyle property along Two Chain Rd, Swannanoa, on Wednesday.

Property owner Julia MacDonald told Chris Lynch Media she had rented out the house to her friend Louise Eder.

"My neighbour called to say the house was on fire," Julia said.

"I raced home to find firefighters performing CPR on one of Louise’s dogs.

"I tried to do CPR on the other dog with my neighbour, but sadly both dogs didn’t make it.

"We can fix a house, but we can’t bring her dogs back."

Louise told Chris Lynch Media her black and white toy poodle cross shitz Bel, 7, and 6-year-old black shitzu cross Pomeranian Beau were her "best friends".

A Givealittle page has been started for Louise Eder and her daughter Taylah. Photo: Givealittle / https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-louise-and-taylah-eder-restore-thei...

"They got me out of bed this past year,” Louise told Chris Lynch Media

Julia was told the fire was still being investigated but firefighters believe a make-up mirror that reflected sunlight onto a couch was the likely cause.

A Givealittle page has been started to help Louise and her daughter following the fire. It had raised $8700 as of Friday afternoon.

"Our beautiful friend Taylah and her mum Louise lost almost everything with few things left salvageable in a house fire, including their two incredibly loved dogs Bel and Beau," the page read.

"Those that know Louise and Taylah know that their ability to make a house feel like a home was incomparable, and their sense of manaakitanga (care for others) and making everyone and anyone feel welcome was unmatched.

"It’s in times like this where the love, support and strength of our communities, friends and family are all we can rely on.

"So although we may not be able to ease the pain of the loss, we can certainly help in other ways."