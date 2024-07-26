Tight tussle looms in major semi-final

Linwood Keas’ Jarrod Pukeroa-Sutherland carries the ball into contact against Hornby Panthers earlier this season. PHOTO: ABRAHAM ATHERTON PHOTOGRAPHY

The Linwood Keas and Hornby Panthers share bragging rights as they go into Saturday’s Canterbury Rugby League premiership major semi-final clash.

The sides have met three times this season – for a win apiece and a draw. Hornby won the most recent match 24-10 in round 12.

The winner on Saturday will progress to the grand final in two weeks, while the losing side gets second chance against the winner of the minor semi-final between Halswell Hornets and Riccarton Knights.

The two teams have met in the grand final in seven of the last eight years – with the Keas winning six of those clashes, including getting up 16-14 to claim the trophy last year.

But Linwood head coach Damian Horgan said those results held no bearing on this season.

“We’ve got a job to do this weekend. Over those games, most of them could have gone either way.

“We love playing them. We know they bring the best out of us, and I believe we do (the same) to them as well, so I’m not expecting anything less from them this week.”

For Hornby head coach Jed Lawrie, who is finishing this season after nine years in charge, he’s hopeful his side can give him the opportunity to finish on a high.

“Everybody would love a fairytale finish, that’s always the ultimate goal.

“But it’s up to the boys on the field and up to me to give the boys a good base plan and get them fired up to compete in the game of footy first and foremost, before you give yourself a chance of a fairytale.”

While a win is obviously the goal for Lawrie, a loss would see Hornby host the preliminary-final next week – and give him, and departing player James Baxendale, one final appearance at Hornby’s home Leslie Park.

“Ideally, just get the job done and get a week off,” said Lawrie.

“Let’s give ourselves four trainings to prepare for a grand final.”

With the two sides sharing the spoils so far this season, Horgan was expecting another tight match.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there was one or two points in it,” said Horgan.

“It’ll be a tough, old school game of footy.”

CRL Premiership R14

Hornby 20 Greymouth 10;

Halswell 24 Eastern 20;

Linwood 20 Riccarton 16

Semi-finals (2.45pm Saturday)

Linwood v Hornby, Linwood Park (major);

Halswell v Riccarton, Halswell Domain (minor)

Points

Linwood 20; Hornby 17; Halswell 16; Riccarton 14; Eastern 13; Greymouth 4