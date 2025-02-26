Almost $180k raised so far for Chch police officer's lifesaving cancer treatment

Photos: Sophie’s Singapore Lifeline Givealittle page

Almost $180,000 has been raised to help cover the cost of a Christchurch police officer's potentially lifesaving cancer treatment.

Through hard work and donations, residents in Sophie Moore's hometown of Gore have raised at least $13,383 for the officer, while a Givealittle page had reached $179,399 by Wednesday morning.

Organisers of the Gore fundraiser said they were just waiting for the final eftpos total to come through.

Their initiative, which included raffles, a movie screening, a bake sale and a donation wishing well, was set up to help fund the $800,000 needed for Moore's potentially life-saving treatment.

Born and raised in Gore, Moore found out she has a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2023.

She endured 10 rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants, after which she believed the therapy had worked.

But about a week after she returned to work, Moore discovered her cancer had returned.

Moore and her doctors found a ground-breaking treatment - known as CAR-T cell therapy - that could treat the cancer.

But she found out the treatment and aftercare at the National University Hospital in Singapore cost $800,000.

To help Moore with the cost of her new therapy, 220 patrons went to watch a fundraising screening of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy at Gore's St James Theatre on Sunday.

That same day before the movie, locals contributed to a bake sale which helped raise funds.

La Hoods chemist was also an integral part of the fundraiser, selling raffle and movie tickets and holding a donation wishing well for Moore.

Local businesses, such as Gore Health, contributed to raffle prizes and 24 raffles were drawn at the end of the movie.

People can still donate to Moore’s Givealittle page: Sophie’s Singapore Lifeline.

