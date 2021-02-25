Antarctica four-wheel-drive Toyota Land Cruiser sells for $40,000

Antarctica New Zealand brought the "iconic" 2004 Toyota Landcruiser Troop Carrier back to New Zealand recently and put it up for auction. Photo: Supplied

An Antarctica NZ 4WD vehicle that has spent nearly two decades working on the white continent has sold for more than $40,000.

Antarctica New Zealand brought the 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser Troop Carrier back to New Zealand recently and put it up for auction.

The Trade Me auction attracted more than 148 bids and the vehicle sold for $40,200.

With 40,560km on the clock, the truck has spent most of its life at Scott Base helping support the world-leading science teams and is now looking for its retirement home in New Zealand.

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson earlier said the Toyotas at Scott Base were iconic.

"Hillary had his Massey Ferguson, and these days we've got our white Troopies.

"If the truck could talk she would tell tales of visits to McMurdo Station, driving across the sea ice above the Southern Ocean and transporting scientists up to Arrival Heights to carry out atmospheric measurements."

The 2004 Toyota Landcruiser Troop Carrier has spent its whole life in Antarctica. Photo: Supplied

Because of its age and condition the truck is no longer fit for Antarctic use.

It was part of the vehicle fleet used to transport people and equipment from Scott Base around the local Ross Island area, and has been replaced by a newer model.

It is not registered or warranted and was being sold as-is-where-is.