Antarctica NZ selling 'iconic' Toyota 4WD

An Antarctica workhorse 4WD vehicle which has spent nearly two decades working on the white continent has returned to New Zealand and is up for sale.

Antarctica New Zealand is selling an "iconic" 2004 Toyota Landcruiser Troop Carrier with a unique history.

With 40,560km on the clock, the truck has spent the majority of its life at Scott Base helping support the world-leading science teams and is now looking for its retirement home in New Zealand.

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson says the Toyotas at Scott Base are iconic.

"Hillary had his Massey Ferguson, and these days we've got our white Troopies," she said.

"If the truck could talk she would tell tales of visits to McMurdo Station, driving across the sea ice above the Southern Ocean and transporting scientists up to Arrival Heights to carry out atmospheric measurements."

Due to its age and condition the truck is no longer fit for Antarctic use.

It was part of the vehicle fleet used to transport people and equipment from Scott Base around the local Ross Island area, and has been replaced by a newer model.

It is not currently registered or warranted and is being sold in as-is where-is condition.

The truck is being sold on Trade Me and has already attracted more than 90 bids, reaching a figure of $20,000.

The auction closes on February 19.