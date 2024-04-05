Are these your wedding photos?

An autumn spring clean has prompted a Christchurch resident to appeal for help tracing the owners of a wedding album which lay undetected on a shelf for decades.

Julie Renton.

Julie Renton discovered two photo albums, including about 40 images, when she was removing boxes from storage in the kitchen of her Bletsoe Ave, Spreydon, property over Easter weekend.

“It sounds like I’m slovenly doesn’t it? I’ve already had comments,” she said, before offering an explanation.

“The house is a hundred years old and it has these rimu cupboards that are up to three metres high.

“I’ve no step ladder to get me to eye-height of the very top shelf.”

A reason, perhaps, why the albums were overlooked by the subjects in the photos.

When Renton pulled boxes of her mother’s belongings clear for the first time in a dozen or so years, the small albums followed.

“It’s the same people. One of the photos had ‘Hong Kong’ on the back of it. The photos look like they’re from the 1970s,” she said.

Renton, who bought the house in 1999, posted about her find on the Remembering Christchurch Facebook page.

She had no responses initially, but updated the appeal when she found a property title document that listed all previous owners since the house was built in 1924.

Reckoning the photos were taken in the 1970s, when the house changed ownership three times, Renton hoped sharing the names Clarence and Gladys Young, Delwyn and Lorraine Nuttal plus Kenneth and Charlotte Horne might jog some memories.

“I would love to reunite the albums with the owners so if anyone recognises anyone in these photos please let them know,” she said.