Armed police raid Christchurch properties, three arrested in relation to serious assaults

Armed police have arrested three people after early morning raids at addresses in Christchurch linked to the King Cobras gang.

A police spokesperson said the three arrests related to three serious assaults at a central city bar in March. The incident is understood to be the attack on three men, including two brothers, at the Cruz bar and nightclub on Victoria St in the early hours of March 21.

Police said one of the addresses targeted included the gang's 'pad', known as the Snake Fit Boxing Gym, in the Middleton industrial area, which is advertised as a boxing/mixed martial arts gym open to the public.

The Snake Fit Boxing gym. Photo: Google

At least half a dozen armed officers also raided an address on Clissold St in Merivale about 7.45am on Friday. It is not yet known if the Merivale incident was linked to the gang raids.

Clissold St was blocked off by police from about 8am today but has been reopened.

A neighbour on Winchester St said the raid took place in what is usually a very quiet part of the city. But she said she has been previously "woken by screams and shouts coming from the house".

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said innocent members of the public were attacked during the central city assaults on March 21 outside the Victoria St bar.

"(They) were innocent members of the public simply having a good night in town with friends," he said.

"One of the victims, a young father, suffered a serious brain injury and will likely have lifelong injuries due to the assault.

"Police would like to thank those brave members of the public who intervened on the night of the assaults and those have come forward with information.

Police outside the Clissold St house in Merivale. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"The central city streets are for all members of the public to use and police will thoroughly investigate any criminal wrong-doing including organised crime."

The three men arrested this morning are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges relating to the serious assaults and participating in an organised criminal group.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

Anyone who witnessed the assaults or has information in relation to the incident should phone the police on 105, quoting file number 210321/2258, or call Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.