Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Armed police search Christchurch properties

    Armed police have raided two properties in Christchurch this morning.

    A police spokesperson said officers conducted pre-planned search warrants in two Christchurch suburbs.

    The spokesperson could not confirm what the raids were related to.

    In the first incident, chrislynchmedia.com reported police surrounded a property on Somerfield St just after 8am on Wednesday.

    A resident told chrislynchmedia.com they saw armed police banging on the door of a property, shouting they had a search warrant.

    Another resident said they witnessed a half-naked man being arrested on the street.

    A second person was also arrested at the address, a witness told chrislynchmedia.com.

    In a separate incident, armed police executed a search warrant at an Aorangi Rd property between Clyde Rd and Brookside Tce.

    A resident told  chrislynchmedia.com the road was closed just after 11am, with a “huge police presence, AOS, and ambulances.”