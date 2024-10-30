Armed police search Christchurch properties

Armed police have raided two properties in Christchurch this morning.

A police spokesperson said officers conducted pre-planned search warrants in two Christchurch suburbs.

The spokesperson could not confirm what the raids were related to.

In the first incident, chrislynchmedia.com reported police surrounded a property on Somerfield St just after 8am on Wednesday.

A resident told chrislynchmedia.com they saw armed police banging on the door of a property, shouting they had a search warrant.

Another resident said they witnessed a half-naked man being arrested on the street.

A second person was also arrested at the address, a witness told chrislynchmedia.com.

In a separate incident, armed police executed a search warrant at an Aorangi Rd property between Clyde Rd and Brookside Tce.

A resident told chrislynchmedia.com the road was closed just after 11am, with a “huge police presence, AOS, and ambulances.”