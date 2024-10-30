Armed police search Christchurch properties

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police have raided two properties in Christchurch this morning.
A police spokesperson said officers conducted pre-planned search warrants in two Christchurch suburbs.
The spokesperson could not confirm what the raids were related to.
In the first incident, chrislynchmedia.com reported police surrounded a property on Somerfield St just after 8am on Wednesday.
A resident told chrislynchmedia.com they saw armed police banging on the door of a property, shouting they had a search warrant.
Another resident said they witnessed a half-naked man being arrested on the street.
A second person was also arrested at the address, a witness told chrislynchmedia.com.
In a separate incident, armed police executed a search warrant at an Aorangi Rd property between Clyde Rd and Brookside Tce.
A resident told chrislynchmedia.com the road was closed just after 11am, with a “huge police presence, AOS, and ambulances.”