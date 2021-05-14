'Atrocious': 21 motorists caught in one hour in Christchurch

Police stopped 14 motorists for using their phones and seven for not wearing seat belts in just one hour near a Christchurch intersection this morning.

The police check point was set up on Lincoln Rd near the intersection with Blenheim Rd in Addington from 8am to 9am on Friday.

Acting Sergeant James McClurg said police are setting up "one or two" traffic stops a day across Christchurch in a bid to catch motorists breaking the rules.

It comes after the Government increased the fine for using a phone while driving from $80 to $150 from April 30. The fine for not wearing a seat belt is also $150.

Police stopping motorists on Lincoln Rd this morning. Photo: Geoff Sloan

McClurg said the number of people police stopped on Lincoln Rd this morning was "disappointingly stock standard".

"Seven people not wearing seat belts down here in an hour is atrocious."

As for drivers on cellphones, McClurg said: "We need to make sure drivers are paying attention to what's ahead of them."

He said not paying attention to the road can lead to casualties or lower impact crashes.

Between 2015 and 2019, there were 22 road deaths and 73 serious injuries as a result of incidents involving motorists distracted by mobile phones.