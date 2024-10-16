Bank closed after BMW ploughs into building

A Christchurch bank branch will be out of action for at least the rest of the week after a car crashed into it.

The ASB Riccarton Branch was substantially damaged when an elderly couple lost control of a red BMW EV and then smashed into the entrance about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The car was being driven along Riccarton Rd when it reportedly crossed the centre median strip and narrowly missed a traffic light before smashing into the bank.

The crash happened just after 3.30pm on Tuesday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

One of the car's elderly occupants was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses say the couple had to be helped out of the vehicle.

The crash temporarily closed the eastbound lane on Riccarton Rd during rush hour.

An ASB spokesperson said no one inside the branch was injured in the incident.

The Riccarton ASB will be out of action for at least the rest of this week. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The damage to the building was due to be inspected today.

The spokesperson advised customers to use the Cashel Mall or Hornby branches while it is closed.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air