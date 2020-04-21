Bars and pubs hold grave fears for future

O'Sheas Public House on Marshland Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Bars and pubs in Australia could be closed until September - and some people in the Christchurch hospitality industry fear if the same happens here it will be a disaster.

Experts across the Tasman have predicted venues there could remain shut for the winter because of the risk for all respiratory viruses, including Covid-19.

Peter Collignon, a professor of microbiology at the Australian National University, told the Sydney Morning Herald it was better to “play safe” than to be “very sorry afterwards".

But Hospitality New Zealand Canterbury branch president Peter Morrison said venues here cannot afford to wait until spring to reopen.

Peter Morrison. Photo: Supplied

“There’s already going to be closures because of what’s happening now, so with that we may as well close the whole industry,” he said.

In a recent Hospitality NZ survey, it was reported as many as 30 per cent of hospitality businesses may not make it through without further Government assistance than the current 12-week wage subsidy.

Mr Morrison said thousands of struggling bars and clubs have reached out to Hospitality New Zealand since the beginning of lockdown.

Winnie Bagoes and Welles Street Pub. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday New Zealand would move to level 3 for at least two weeks from Monday.

But bars would need to wait for the country to move to level 2 before they could reopen. And, even then they would only be allowed gatherings of up to 100 people indoors or 500 outdoors, while maintaining physical distancing and contact tracing requirements.

Mr Morrison thinks bars will manage with the level 2 restrictions.

While it will not be as profitable for businesses to have smaller gatherings, they will at least be getting some money through to help pay for expenses, he said.

He said some bars may need to look at hiring more security to keep track of people abiding by the safety measures, but most will not need to.

Hospitality NZ released a statement following Ardern’s announcement on Monday about its hospitality operators pulling out all the stops to survive during alert levels 3 and 2.

It said the organisation has called for support from the Government for businesses with sector-specific assistance, particularly with rent relief.

It has also been talking with the Ministry of Justice about allowing alcohol deliveries with meals to support operators’ revenue and build a ‘restaurant at home’ platform; and is engaging with local authorities around rates relief and liquor licensing fees.

Welles Street pub staff are doing what they can to try and mitigate any impacts Covid-19 has on the business. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch’s Welles Street pub owner Tom Newfield said his team are doing everything they can to try and mitigate any impacts the pandemic has on the business.

He said staff have been using the time in lockdown to up their skills by doing business management courses, as well as online training, learning about products and helping him work remotely, among other things.

“You’ve got to take the opportunity where you can and try to better yourself," he said.

"Unfortunately, it is out of our control, and how we proceed is what will make us come out on the other side.”