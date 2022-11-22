Beachside apartments on hold but car parking still an issue

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Work on the Williams Corporation medium-density units on Marine Pde, opposite the North Beach Surf Lifesaving Club and North New Brighton Community Centre, is on hold.
However, the North Beach Residents’ Association and surf lifesaving club say they will keep battling authorities until the car parking issues are resolved as they fear their parks would be used by unit residents and their visitors.
But association co-chair Philip Ridge said it would have a major impact on its and the surf club’s car parking.
On weekday mornings, the car park adjoining the North Beach Surf Lifesaving Club and North New Brighton Community Centre could be full, Ridge said.
He said on busy days, people have to walk a block in order to get to the beach.
“The car park at North Beach is already at capacity. We’ve already identified this as a problem about 18 months ago,” Ridge said.
Said Ridge: “If you don’t provide off-street parking then you’ve got to have the infrastructure in place.
“This is New Brighton. We don’t have a public transport infrastructure, a bus might come once an hour.
"So if you live here, you need a car.”
Even though Williams Corporation has put the resource consent application for the units on hold, Ridge said: “We’ll be continuing to pursue our objections to any development on that site that does not provide off-street parking.”