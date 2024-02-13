Beggars prompt call for more police in Addington

Photo: Getty Images

A residents group will ask the Waihoro-Spreydon-Cashmere-Heathcote Community Board to advocate for a full-time community police officer in Addington.

The Addington Neighbourhood Association will send a letter to the board before the end of the month, asking it to request police fund the officer.

The move stemmed from a community meeting where concerned residents were invited to talk about the issues they face with crime, rough sleepers and beggars.

Said association treasurer Graham Robinson: “Problems include male and female beggars following residents along the footpath, waiting beside money machines, and waiting for residents to come in and out of shops or the mall.

“There are also people going to the sides of vehicles, opening vehicle doors, approaching shops, and knocking at houses (of elderly residents) during nighttime to ask for money.”

One meeting attendee said they witnessed a shop owner giving an individual goods “to get rid of him” after being hassled.