The best-dressed at Cup Day

While the traditional catwalk parade wasn't on the cards at Cup Day yesterday, the famous fashion competition still attracted the best-dressed people in Christchurch.

The Crossing Fashion Starts Here Competition's judges were "blown away" after receiving more than 300 entries.

Larry Hamilton took out the best-dressed man category. His dark jacket, white hat, red tie and cane - a bourgeois accessory for any race-goer in years gone by - ensured he stood out from the crowd.

Anna Campbell was named best-dressed woman, looking radiant in pink and white.

Anna Burton and Emma Brown took out the best-dressed duo category, complementing each other in pink and red.

Meanwhile, Emeldah Herron won the something blue category and Janet Brahman topped the best-dressed contemporary category.

The competition was one of many highlights at Addington Raceway yesterday as the large crowd made up for two years of Covid restrictions.