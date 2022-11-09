The best-dressed at Cup Day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Crossing Fashion Starts Here Competition's judges were "blown away" after receiving more than 300 entries.
Larry Hamilton took out the best-dressed man category. His dark jacket, white hat, red tie and cane - a bourgeois accessory for any race-goer in years gone by - ensured he stood out from the crowd.
Anna Campbell was named best-dressed woman, looking radiant in pink and white.
Anna Burton and Emma Brown took out the best-dressed duo category, complementing each other in pink and red.
Meanwhile, Emeldah Herron won the something blue category and Janet Brahman topped the best-dressed contemporary category.
The competition was one of many highlights at Addington Raceway yesterday as the large crowd made up for two years of Covid restrictions.