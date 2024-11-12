Big day at Addington

Fewer punters than expected have been enjoying a day at the races in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington Raceway is one of the highlights of the sporting and social calendar during anniversary week.

But attendance was down this year, even though organisers slashed the price of general admission tickets from $40 to $25.

The move was aimed at “enhancing accessibility” for middle-income earners who have been hit by cost of living pressures.

A group dressed up for the New Zealand Trotting Cup. Photo: Geoff Sloan

This will be the 121st running of the cup, which boasts a total prize pool of $1 million, the largest since 2009.

The dedicated Fashion Marquee was a popular spot, with eager 'fashionistas' showcasing their race-day style on the stage.

Many were wearing fascinators and competing in the best dressed, suited, and something blue competitions.

The party is set to continue this week, with the revamped Christchurch Show opening at Canterbury Agricultural Park on Thursday and running until Saturday.

The show will feature trade and market stalls, amusement rides, family activities, and food trucks.

There will also be plenty of attractions to enjoy, including lawnmower racing, barbecue competition, dirt e-bike racing, tractor pulling, and livestock judging.

The week of racing will be capped off on Saturday with the running of the New Zealand Cup at Riccarton Park.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air