Big hole to be filled at Canterbury Golf

Grant Lewis. Photo: Canterbury Golf

Canterbury Golf is on the hunt for a new general manager after Grant Lewis moved to the national body.

Lewis, who has steered Canterbury Golf for the past 13 years, will begin as Golf NZ’s national sector support manager this month.

Canterbury Golf has appointed Mike Godinet as interim general manager until the end of March while the organisation completes its recruitment process.

Godinet has served and chaired a range of the organisation’s committees previously and has experience in golf event management and marketing.

He owns and operates Golf Management and Marketing, a company that specialises in staging both professional and amateur events, as well as corporate and charity days.

Mike Godinet. Photo: Supplied

Godinet is looking forward to working with staff on “delivering the many extensive programmes that they provide to golfers in Canterbury.”

He will also be “providing clear and regular communication to the 37 affiliate golf clubs and their 13,000 members.”

Lewis was farewelled at a function last month, where he spoke of his love of the sport and his desire to continue to contribute at the national level.

He was thanked by Canterbury president Mike Rondel and executive committee member Peter MacDonald, and presented with a carved statue, and a signed copy of Sir Bob Charles’ book.

In his new role, he will still be based in Christchurch but will be working with clubs and the golfing industry across the country.

-By Jaime Cunningham