Two patients taken to hospital after Rangiora crash

Two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital after a crash in Rangiora yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the Lineside and Power Rds intersection about 3.15pm on Thursday.

Hato Hone St John said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

Two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition and a third patient was treated at the scene.

The road was briefly blocked while the crash was cleared.