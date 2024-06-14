Two patients taken to hospital after Rangiora crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital after a crash in Rangiora yesterday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the Lineside and Power Rds intersection about 3.15pm on Thursday.
Hato Hone St John said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.
Two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition and a third patient was treated at the scene.
The road was briefly blocked while the crash was cleared.