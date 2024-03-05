Bike fixer uppers ride from Beckenham to Akaroa

Jay Anderson, CJ Hogan, Dave Whittam and Steve Muir at the end of the 100km bike ride from Beckenham to Akaroa. Photo: Supplied

Exhausted was how Aranui teenager CJ Hogan felt after finishing a 100km bike ride from Beckenham to Akaroa for the first time.

CJ’s mum, Tania Hogan, said he was very happy to have completed the distance last Saturday.

“He even said he would like to do another long-distance bike ride at some point.”

CJ completed the journey in eight and a half hours, alongside 16-year-old Jay Anderson, Dave Whittam and Steve Muir.

Muir is the founder of the Aranui Bike Fixup, a group of volunteers who repair donated bikes and give them to people in the eastern suburbs.

CJ Hogan on the ride along Hilltop and the Summit Rd. Photo: Supplied

The group often hosts weekend rides to Bottle Lake and along the Rapaki Track on the Port Hills.

"I feel like the east gets the raw deal in terms of infrastructure and places to ride along,” said Muir.

"The area holds many families with low incomes and they can’t afford to buy a bike from a shop.

CJ Hogan was on top of the world during his bike ride. Photo: Supplied

"A lot of the kids from the area have never been to the Port Hills, so we take them out to see different places and get into nature.

"We also help reduce the chance of antisocial behaviours later in life."

CJ is one of just over 920 people who have received a donated bike since the group began three years ago. He volunteers on Thursdays to help other kids repair their bikes.

Four teenagers and four adults made up the Saturday ride group with half opting to finish the ride at 50km, and the rest continuing on to Akaroa. Photo: Supplied

In about seven weeks the group will donate their 1000th bike to someone in need.

As someone who has always “loved and appreciated” bike riding, Muir found a big need for both getting people on bikes and taking people out for rides, especially after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

He started the initiative as it sits well with his “values of creating a clean environment” and reducing carbon emissions.

The group is funded by Christchurch City Council and organisations from around the area. It operates from the Breezes Rd Baptist Church every Thursday from 3-6pm.

"The feedback we get is that we’re making a big difference. We have also had comments about this initiative being life-changing for some,” Muir said.