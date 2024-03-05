Bike fixer uppers ride from Beckenham to Akaroa

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
CJ’s mum, Tania Hogan, said he was very happy to have completed the distance last Saturday.
“He even said he would like to do another long-distance bike ride at some point.”
CJ completed the journey in eight and a half hours, alongside 16-year-old Jay Anderson, Dave Whittam and Steve Muir.
Muir is the founder of the Aranui Bike Fixup, a group of volunteers who repair donated bikes and give them to people in the eastern suburbs.
"I feel like the east gets the raw deal in terms of infrastructure and places to ride along,” said Muir.
"The area holds many families with low incomes and they can’t afford to buy a bike from a shop.
"We also help reduce the chance of antisocial behaviours later in life."
CJ is one of just over 920 people who have received a donated bike since the group began three years ago. He volunteers on Thursdays to help other kids repair their bikes.
As someone who has always “loved and appreciated” bike riding, Muir found a big need for both getting people on bikes and taking people out for rides, especially after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.
He started the initiative as it sits well with his “values of creating a clean environment” and reducing carbon emissions.
The group is funded by Christchurch City Council and organisations from around the area. It operates from the Breezes Rd Baptist Church every Thursday from 3-6pm.
"The feedback we get is that we’re making a big difference. We have also had comments about this initiative being life-changing for some,” Muir said.