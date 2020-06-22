Birthday break-in for barber

BREAK-IN: Benny's Barber Shop in Sydenham was burgled early on Monday morning and its owner has given the alleged thief until 4pm that day to turn himself in before he goes to police.

High profile hairdresser Ben Scott got his worst ever birthday present today - his salon was broken into.

Ben Scott

Scott, who owns Benny's Barber Shop in Disraeli Street, Sydenham has given the alleged thief, who was recorded on the store's cameras, an ultimatum before he reports the incident to police.

Said Scott: "If this joker sees this on here and has the balls to bring our stuff back and tell me what’s going on I’ll will give him $200 and a big-a** hug to say mate come on we are all out here trying to get ahead.

"I’ll give you till 4pm Monday 22nd June to get in touch before I get the police involved."

Scott posted a photo on Facebook on Monday morning of a man, who has been recorded by the store's cameras wearing dark clothes and a beanie leaving with a Honda CT110 motorbike.

The post said the man also allegedly stole a TV, PlayStation 4 and the store's till.

Said Scott's post: "Possibly the best and worst birthday to date. Waking up to a phone call that some [clown] has broken into my shop and decided to help himself to our TV, PS4, the till and possibly the funniest bit is stealing my little pride and joy the [Honda] CT110 that sat at the shop for kids to look at. #happybirthdaylol."

"Just a heads up my cameras go real gooooooood so we have some good footage of your face xo," it said.