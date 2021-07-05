Black ice causes seven crashes in South Island

Emergency services were called to a crash on Curletts Rd, near the motorway off-ramp, at about 7.50am. Photo: George Heard

Black ice has caused seven crashes on South Island roads so far this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the crashes are mainly in Christchurch and the Tasman area.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Old West Coast Rd near Kirwee where a car went off the road.

A patient was checked for injuries after a crash in Spencerville at 7.20am and another off-road crash was in Appleby in Nelson.

Fire crews worked to free a person trapped after a crash on State Highway 60, north of Takaka.

A St John spokesman said a person with moderate injuries has been transported to Nelson Hospital by helicopter.

Emergency services also attended a crash on Curletts Rd, near the motorway off-ramp, about 7.50am.

The St John spokesman said no one was injured in the crash.

A police spokesperson said they want to warn motorists there is ice on the roads across the Canterbury district this morning.

"We urge you to take care and slow your speeds."

The crashes came as much of the South Island woke to freezing temperatures on Monday.

The coldest place to be was in Twizel, which recorded a teeth-chattering -6.4 deg C.

Comparatively, the warmest place in the country just after 6am was Methven, which clocked a somewhat cosy 13.4 deg C.

Further south, mostly fine conditions are forecast in Nelson, Marlborough, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

MetService says there will be a few areas of morning low cloud or fog first off, but high cloud is expected to increase from the south; while northwesterly winds are set to strengthen in and around Southland.

Those in Nelson are experiencing about 1C to start off the day. In Blenheim, the temperature is -2C, 2C in Christchurch, -1C in Queenstown, 2C in Dunedin and 8C in Invercargill.