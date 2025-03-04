Christchurch museum locks in dates to put C-130H Hercules on public display

The dates have been locked in for a series of public open days to show off the retired C-130H Hercules at Christchurch's Air Force Museum of NZ.

A crew from RNZAF No 40 Squadron landed the Lockheed C-130H for the last time on a disused grass runway at the Wigram museum on February 19.

The RNZAF's fleet of five Hercules made their final flight around the country at the end of January.

The Harvard Ave museum's Hercules - NZ7001 - was the first one purchased by the RNZAF in 1965 and at the time the fleet was predicted to last 15 years.

But the planes ended up serving across the world for 60 years before they were officially retired in January.

From Antarctica to Afghanistan and through countless disasters and emergencies, the Hercules have been there to represent New Zealand and help the people affected.

The C-130H Hercules landing at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand. Photo: Supplied

Air Force Museum of NZ director Brett Marshall said the public will be able to see the Hercules at the open days from Friday, April 11, to Tuesday, April 15. It is currently in

"Because of its size, we do not have the space to put the Hercules on permanent display yet, but we are working on plans to build it a forever home and we’ve had great support from the Christchurch City Council to help build an extension.

"We will use the open days to raise money to build the Hercules – and our equally large and significant P-3 Orion, a new exhibition space."

More than 9000 people went along to see the Orion after it arrived last year and Marshall expected the Hercules "to be just as popular".

"We've timed the open days with the school holidays so we can get as many people along as possible along.

"We hope everyone gets behind it - there is nothing like seeing this iconic aircraft up close."