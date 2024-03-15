Break out the doggy paddle at Christchurch's Pooch Pool Parties

The Pooch Pool Parties will be held at the Waltham and Templeton summer pools. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch’s popular Pooch Pool Parties are back.

Hundreds of canines are expected to show off their swimming skills at the Waltham and Templeton summer pools on April 6 and 7.

Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said more than 650 dogs dipped their paws into a pool last year.

"We know how excited (dog) owners get each year when these events come around and they’re always a roaring success.

"There are a few rules – your dog needs to be vaccinated and well-behaved," said Cox.

No humans are allowed in the pool and dogs need to remain on their lead until they get into the pool area.

Cox said owners must have full control of their dogs and are expected to manage their behaviour.

The Waltham session will be on Saturday, April 6, with different session times based on each dog's size. Small dogs of up to 46cm in length can splash around from 9am to 10.30am. Medium-sized dogs, measuring 46-64cm, will get their chance from 11am to 12.30pm, while larger dogs of over 64cm will be able to get in the pool from 1pm to 2.30pm. An open session will be held for all dogs, regardless of size, from 3pm to 4.30pm. The Templeton Summer Pool will be held on April 7 from 10am-noon.

Free microchipping will be available at all of the pool party sessions. Aldwins Road Vet clinic will also offer free dental hygiene checks and Purr. Meow. Woof. will be engraving ID tags on site.

Entry will cost $3.50 per dog at the Waltham Pool and a gold coin at Templeton Pool. The city council animal management team will donate all proceeds to a deserving cause.

After the parties, the pools will be shut down for winter.