Bus fire inside Bromley building

A fire broke out in a bus that was inside a large building in Christchurch last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the fire on Wickham St in Bromley about 8.10pm.

On arrival, the crews found a bus on fire inside the single-storey building.

Southern shift manager Jill Higgison said four crews were at the scene until shortly after 10pm and the blaze was contained.

The building measured at 60m by 20m. Four fire engines were needed to battle the blaze.

There were no reports of injuries.