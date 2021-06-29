Calls for investigation after Christchurch Girls' High survey reveals sexual harassment, rape

Photo: Geoff Sloan

There are calls for a wider investigation following a survey of female school students, which has uncovered widespread sexual harassment and several cases of rape.

The Christchurch Girls' High survey revealed 60 per cent of students have been harassed, including groping or verbal abuse.

Most incidents weren't reported.

As Eleisha Foon reports - the abuse happened on public transport, at fast food outlets, or at parties.

They involved boys from other schools and adult men.

In a statement, the Education Review Office said it finds it deeply concerning that sexual harassment has become ‘normalised’ for young people.

"ERO has previously evaluated sexuality education in schools and found that sexuality education needs to be more comprehensive and the variability across schools needs to be reduced.

"It says it already has a survey on well-being for students to take anonymously nationwide which is turned into a report.

"It stressed having important conversations about what respectful and healthy relationships look like, not only in schools, but as a country, as families, as individuals, in workplaces and as parents."