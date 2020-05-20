Wednesday, 20 May 2020

3.40 pm

Canterbury police search for wanted Mongols gang member

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Brodie Collins-Haskins. Photo: NZ Police
    Canterbury police are urging the public to come forward with information on a wanted Mongols gang member.

    Police say they have a significant number of warrants to arrest 26-year-old Brodie Collins-Haskins "for crimes including assault, possession of illegal firearms and supplying methamphetamine".

    Collins-Haskins is a patched member of the Mongols gang, police said. 

    "Over the last two weeks police have arrested five people linked to this organised crime group in relation to serious drug dealing, firearms and money laundering offences," a police spokesperson said.

    "He is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached." 

    If you see Collins-Haskins phone 111 immediately.

    "He has connections throughout New Zealand including in Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Christchurch."

    If you know where Collins-Haskins may be, phone Detective Sergeant Andrew Stevenson on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.

